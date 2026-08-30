Crane operator rescued from cab while up 220 feet in the air, Fort Worth firefighters say

The Fort Worth Fire Department said crews worked quickly late Saturday morning to rescue a crane operator who faced a medical emergency more than 220 feet up in the air.

Firefighters said they were called to the construction site at JPS Health Hospital along South Main Street around 11:50 a.m. They realized on arrival that the patient was up in the air and inside the crane's cab, prompting the incident commander to request the special technical rescue team.

The department said the team got on scene and started ascending to the top of the crane, carrying the equipment needed for the entire rescue. They got to work as soon as they made contact with the patient while also planning on how to get him down safely.

Once the patient was hooked up safely to the ropes and rigging system, Fort Worth Fire said crews had him lowered and on the ground within less than an hour of them finding him.

The operator was then taken to the hospital in stable condition.