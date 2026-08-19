North Texas football player injured at practice, flown by medical helicopter for treatment, officials say

A Crandall High School football player was injured during practice on Wednesday and flown by medical helicopter for treatment, the district said.

The student-athlete's injury occurred at the PIT in Crandall, a Kaufman County community about 20 miles east of Dallas.

Crandall ISD issued a social media alert ahead of the helicopter landing near the baseball fields to transport the student for advanced medical care.

"We understand the presence of emergency vehicles and a medical helicopter may cause concern, so we wanted to keep our families informed about the activity on campus," the district said.

The district also asked the community to respect the family's privacy.

"Our thoughts are with the student and the student's family," the district said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.