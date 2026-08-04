"Cowboys Uncut" takes fans inside Dallas training camp nightly

Are you a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan who can't make the trip to Oxnard, California, for training camp?

CBS Sports Texas has you covered.

Every weeknight at 8 p.m., we take you behind the scenes at training camp and show you the plays the team is working on. Run the sidelines with us as the Cowboys gear up for the 2026 season. You'll see exactly what our photographer sees as each day's practice unfolds.

Join us on the CBS Texas Stream weeknights at 8 p.m. for Cowboys Uncut.

You can find the CBS Texas Stream by downloading the CBS News app and selecting the Texas section.