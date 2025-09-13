Cowboys, Tyler Smith agree to $96 million extension, securing offensive line anchor, sources say

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys and left guard Tyler Smith have agreed on a $96 million, four-year contract extension, two people with knowledge of the deal said Saturday.

The agreement includes $80 million guaranteed and secures the long-term future of the new cornerstone of the Dallas offensive line. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Starter since rookie season in 2022

Smith, 24, is a game into his fourth season after being selected in the first round of the 2022 draft. He has started every game he's played, including all 17 at left tackle as a rookie when eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was sidelined by injury.

The former North Crowley High School and Tulsa standout has since moved to left guard, where he has become one of the league's most consistent interior linemen.

Comes after Parsons trade to Packers

The deal with Smith comes a little more than two weeks after the Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers following a prolonged contract stalemate.

Parsons, a three-time All-Pro, signed a five-year, $210 million extension with Green Bay.

Line in transition after retirements

Dallas is undergoing a major transition up front after the offseason retirements of seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and longtime left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith played his final season with the New York Jets.

Tyler Smith is now the most experienced returning starter on a line that includes younger players and recent draft picks.