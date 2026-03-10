Cowboys add former Washington starter Sam Howell on one‑year deal, per reports

The Dallas Cowboys moved to stabilize their backup quarterback spot on Tuesday, signing former Commanders starter Sam Howell to a one‑year deal, according to multiple reports.

Howell, 25, known for his big arm, mobility, and toughness along with a gunslinger mentality, has made NFL stops in Washington and Seattle – the only teams he's appeared for in regular‑season action – before now landing in Dallas.

A fifth‑round pick by Washington in 2022, Howell made his NFL debut against the Cowboys and led the Commanders to a 26–6 win.

His most productive NFL season came in 2023

In 2023, Howell delivered the most productive season of his career, starting all 17 games and throwing for 3,946 yards – the second‑highest total in the NFL that year. He completed 388 of 612 passes (63.4%) with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, while adding 263 rushing yards and five rushing scores. Washington finished 4-13 that season.

In 2024, he moved on to Seattle, where he appeared in two games.

In 2025, Howell was traded twice in the offseason – first to Minnesota and then to Philadelphia – though he did not appear in regular‑season action for either team.

Proven production at North Carolina

During three seasons at North Carolina, Howell completed 713 of 1,117 passes (64 percent) for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions, while rushing for 1,009 yards on 360 carries and 17 touchdowns in 37 games.

The Cowboys have not publicly commented on the Howell signing yet.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.