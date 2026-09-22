Cowboys face concerns over Maracana field ahead of game against Ravens

Structure and certainty will not be luxuries the Dallas Cowboys have in the coming weeks.

Their secondary is riddled with injuries after two games, and beginning Sunday, the Cowboys will enter a stretch of three games in 11 days.

But the biggest uncertainty heading into this week concerns the field at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where the Cowboys are expected to kick off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Maracana is the current home of Flamengo and Fluminense, two of Brazil's most popular soccer clubs.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Rio de Janeiro is the second largest city of Brazil. Jin Haoyuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

Recent comments from Flamengo players about the condition of the field have raised concerns ahead of the NFL game.

"There's no need to talk about the field, everyone can see it," Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi said. "The way we play, it's unbelievable to have a field like this. Both penalty areas are bad as (expletive). If you look, there are bumps everywhere. There's still an NFL game during the break (FIFA international break). After that game, I hope the field will be better."

"We've been struggling a lot in these last few games, and the field keeps getting worse," said Flamengo midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta. "It's getting harder and harder to control the ball. We have to try to play quickly. If we want to be champions, we have to find a solution. With the team we have, we can't be playing on a field like this."

NFL field director Nick Pappas said Monday that there are no concerns about the field conditions despite heavy rainfall in Rio that has worsened the playing surface.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed the field conditions during his weekly appearance on Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

"I'm comfortable that the field will be ready for us," Jones said. "They've had a lot of rain down there, but the conditions there are not concerning to me right now. It's realistic we can have a good game on the field."

The Maracanã, which once accommodated more than 200,000 fans, is regarded as one of the world's most iconic soccer stadiums. It has hosted the Summer Olympics and two World Cup finals.

Sunday's game will mark the third time the NFL has played a regular-season game in Brazil and the first in Rio de Janeiro.

The Cowboys are expected to fly to Rio on Thursday night.