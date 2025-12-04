"Cowboys Grinch" snags package in seconds, North Texas family sounds holiday warning

A Fort Worth family is warning others to stay alert this holiday season after a porch pirate stole a package from their home just seconds after it was delivered — and the entire theft was caught on camera.

Yesenia Partida said she's still shocked someone would steal a package in broad daylight, and during the holidays, no less.

"It's the holidays. You're really going to ruin someone's day? My stuff wasn't that important… but a kid's gift could've been in there," she said.

The theft happened last week, just after an Amazon driver dropped off a package at the Partida family's home. As the driver walked away, a man jumped out of his car, walked directly past him, grabbed the package, and drove off.

"It was such a quick thing," Partida said. "By the time I had the dog in the crate, they were driving down the street."

Her porch camera captured a clear view of the thief — wearing a backwards cap and a Dallas Cowboys jersey. Partida, a Cowboys fan herself, said she "wanted no part in this interception."

"It was just the audacity of someone doing that while someone is home," she said.

When asked what was in the package, Partida said it wasn't anything valuable: "Some laundry detergent and descaling solution for my Keurig. Just basic home necessities." She added with a laugh, "Hopefully they use that detergent to wash up what they were wearing."

Security experts say the Amazon driver's lack of reaction is actually standard protocol. Kirk Evans, president of U.S. LawShield, said delivery workers are discouraged from intervening in any suspected thefts.

"I'm pretty sure Amazon would have a policy against any physical intervention," Evans said. "The best thing is to report even the smallest theft."

Evans noted that package deliveries surge between Cyber Monday and Christmas, but he expects porch piracy may level off as more homeowners install cameras and share footage.

Partida later discovered another neighbor's video showing a man wearing the same hat stealing another package — raising concerns about a possible porch-pirating spree.

She says the incident is a reminder to take extra precautions.

"If it's something of value, like a gift, I'll use FedEx or UPS," she said. "We also have a P.O. box. More important things go there."

Fort Worth police say they're confident this "Cowboys Grinch" won't be on the run for long. Officer Buddy Calzada said investigators are working to identify the suspect.

"We need to stop this thief, rip up his playbook, and get him behind bars for what he's doing," Calzada said. "We want our Cowboys to win tonight — and we want this cowboy in the video to lose."

Police also plan to launch a new program as early as next week, placing decoy packages in neighborhoods to catch porch pirates in the act — and to remind holiday grinches that Christmas is for giving, not grabbing.