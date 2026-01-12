Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku arrested in North Texas

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested over the weekend, Collin County jail records show.

Jail records show Ezeiruaku was arrested by the Department of Public Safety for reckless driving on Jan. 11. He was released the same day with a bond of $500 and other unlisted conditions.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the DPS for more details on the arrest.

CBS Sports Texas reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for comment. "We are aware of the situation," the organization said.