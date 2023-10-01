Tune in to Stats with Stanback to keep up with the Cowboys

Stats with Stanback, featuring former Cowboys wide receiver, Isaiah Stanback. CBS News Texas

Stanback's history

Stanback played football, baseball and basketball at Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington. He graduated high school in 2002 and joined the University of Washington's football team, where he played quarterback until he graduated in 2006.

In 2007, Stanback was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (103rd overall) with the intention of converting him into a wide receiver. He was later signed to the New England Patriots' practice squad as a quarterback in 2009, but ended up playing wide receiver just a few months later.

In 2010, Stanback was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks where he tore his left Achilles tendon and was placed on injured reserve before being released with an injury settlement. In 2011, Stanback was signed to the New York Giants' practice squad as a wide receiver. The team went on to win Super Bowl XLVI before he was released in 2012.

Stanback's final NFL team was the Jacksonville Jaguars, for whom he converted to a tight end. However, he injured his quadriceps in 2013 and was released that year.

Now, Stanback is an Emmy Award-Winning studio sports analyst who does game commentary for the Dallas Cowboys as well as CBS News Texas. He also co-owns a fitness and performance center called Steadfast.

