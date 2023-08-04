County leaders fear funding for Hwy 380 could go to a project outside North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Texas Department of Transportation is trying to reassure Collin County leaders that plans to widen Highway 380 are still on schedule.

That's despite a new proposal to delay state funding that has outraged McKinney's mayor and Collin County commissioners.

Anyone who's been caught in on Highway 380 in Collin County knows something's got to give.

"The traffic extends from here to the horizon," said Darrell Hale, the Collin County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Traffic is backed-up most weekday mornings and evenings, especially around McKinney.

"Unless you live along it or through it, you don't want to get on it," said Hale. "It's bad right now."

With a booming population, that will only make things on Highway 380 worse, TxDOT held public meetings this year promoting plans to widen the highway between Denton and Hunt counties.

"[Highway] 380 is currently a disaster in our community," said McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

Fuller and other local leaders were excited to see $610 million in state funding proposed by the Texas Transportation Commission.

But now $480 million of that could soon be diverted to another highway project outside North Texas.

"It's shocking quite frankly," Fuller said. "This project is long overdue to divert funds from it for a project down in Houston. I think it's an HOV lane, and that is shortsighted, at the best I can say."

TxDOT insists the new budget proposal will have no noticeable impact on the expansion of Highway 380, offering a statement that says in part:

"Projects the size of the US 380 and Spur 399 corridors often take more than one UTP (Unified Transportation Program) update to receive full funding. Project development efforts for the entire US 380 and Spur 399 corridors remain on schedule."

The statement goes on to say TxDOT can restore the money next year and still has to acquire land along the route before construction can begin.

But local leaders in Collin County simply aren't buying it.

"I don't think it can help. It undermines the progress and the timetable," Hale said. "We have, you know, ticking clocks that start on use of bond funds once we take out the bond funds that we have to use them within so many years."

Hale says the County Commission is drafting a letter requesting that state transportation officials restore the funding.

"I don't want to have my constituents suffering from this for an extra six months, an extra year, extra couple years," said Hale.

The Texas Transportation Commission will finalize its budget next week

If you are someone who is concerned about this and wants to see that funding restored, you can make your voice heard until 4 p.m. Monday by posting a comment on TxDOT's website, or click here.