Country singer Conner Smith fatally hits woman with truck, police say

Country singer Conner Smith allegedly struck and killed a woman who was walking in a crosswalk in Nashville, authorities say.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Smith, 24, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Sunday when a 77-year-old woman was crossing in the crosswalk. Police said the woman was struck around 7:30 p.m. The woman, identified as Dorothy Dobbins, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

"The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian," Nashville police said in a statement.

Police said Smith showed no signs of impairment and that there are no current charges as the investigation continues.

Conner Smith performs during Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2025 at Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up on June 07, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News, Smith's attorney, Worrick G. Robinson, confirmed the incident and said Smith "continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

"On June 8th, Conner Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed the life of Ms. Dorothy Dobbins," Robinson said. "His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins' family during this incredibly difficult time."

This crash occurred on the final day of CMA Fest, a four-day festival that celebrates country music. Smith made an appearance at the event in Nashville the day prior.

Smith, a rising country music star, was born and raised in Nashville. He is signed to Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co. In 2024, Smith was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Smith also opened for country singer Luke Bryan on tour last year.