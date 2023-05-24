Coppell ISD bus driver Paul Russo arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

COPPELL (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A bus driver for Coppell ISD has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A spokesperson for Durham Transportation Services, the third-party vendor that provides transportation services for Coppell ISD, said bus driver Paul Russo was "immediately removed from service" when they learned of the situation in April.

Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt said that Russo is is prohibited from all Coppell ISD campuses and facilities.

"Allegations and charges of this nature are alarming and are intolerable. The district takes these matters very seriously and is committed to student safety as its top priority," Hunt said.

Coppell ISD is providing counseling and support services for the student and family involved.

"I join you in being deeply outraged, disturbed and extremely disappointed about these allegations, as we take very seriously any alleged violation of the professional and ethical conduct we expect of Durham bus drivers," Hunt said.

Hunt encourages those with any additional information, or if a child has experienced any concerning behaviors that may be related to this situation, to contact Jennifer Villines, director of student and staff services at 214-496-6068 or jvillines@coppellisd.com.