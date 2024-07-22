Watch CBS News
Cooler temps, muggy weather in store for North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Temperatures remain in the low 90's for North Texas to end July
NORTH TEXAS — Another day of Flash Flooding risk is winding down as the threat moves south beginning Tuesday.

Slow-moving storms training over the same areas in an atmosphere of deep tropical moisture produced 3"-4" of rain quickly in scattered areas. As the night wears on the flooding threat should abate. Tuesday morning's commute should be dry.

The rest of the work week calls for smaller storm chances and cooler days (for July). While it will be very muggy each day this week, afternoon storms will be rather sporadic.  

Bigger rains will be further south as the stationary front drifts toward the coastline of Texas.

Where the rain threat is higher, there is also a significant flooding threat.

North Texas finds itself in a very unusual weather pattern for July, a persistent trough is parked over the central plains. This keeps temperatures below normal and rain chances in the picture.

This pattern could hold until the end of the weekend. After that, as we count down to the start of August (next Thursday), the typical summer heat creeps back in.

Here is your 7-day forecast:

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

