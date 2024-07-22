Cooler temps, muggy weather in store for North Texas

Temperatures remain in the low 90's for North Texas to end July

Temperatures remain in the low 90's for North Texas to end July

Temperatures remain in the low 90's for North Texas to end July

NORTH TEXAS — Another day of Flash Flooding risk is winding down as the threat moves south beginning Tuesday.

Slow-moving storms training over the same areas in an atmosphere of deep tropical moisture produced 3"-4" of rain quickly in scattered areas. As the night wears on the flooding threat should abate. Tuesday morning's commute should be dry.

The rest of the work week calls for smaller storm chances and cooler days (for July). While it will be very muggy each day this week, afternoon storms will be rather sporadic.

Bigger rains will be further south as the stationary front drifts toward the coastline of Texas.

Where the rain threat is higher, there is also a significant flooding threat.

North Texas finds itself in a very unusual weather pattern for July, a persistent trough is parked over the central plains. This keeps temperatures below normal and rain chances in the picture.

This pattern could hold until the end of the weekend. After that, as we count down to the start of August (next Thursday), the typical summer heat creeps back in.

Here is your 7-day forecast: