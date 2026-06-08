Cook Children's patient to serve as flag bearer at FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium

A dozen patients from Cook Children's will be part of the opening ceremony at the first FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium on Sunday between Japan and the Netherlands. Wesley Duncan is among the lucky few.

"I cannot wait for it to happen. It's going to be, it's basically just part of history at that point," said Duncan.

As a soccer fanatic and big Netherlands fan, Duncan says this is a dream come true.

"The Netherlands goalkeepers, they've been my idols for a long time," said Duncan.

Duncan, along with the rest of the flag bearers, is a patient at Cook Children's. Each one has overcome health challenges.

"My life when I was a kid, it was a lot of hospital. It was a lot of you go from home to the hospital, go to school for like three days, go to the hospital again," said Duncan.

At just six months old, he was diagnosed with an immune deficiency.

"Common Variable Immune Deficiency, CVID for short. Basically, I don't generate an immune system like other kids or other people do. I have to go in for eight hours and sit there while they pump an immune system into me," said Duncan.

His mom has been a big advocate for him and discovered Cook's Children could help with his condition. He's been a patient at the hospital since he was three years old. Due to his condition, he needs bi-weekly transfusions, and over the years, he's come to see the hospital as a second home.

"The nurses are basically my best friends and my family on another level, like they are my second family," said Duncan.

But, for one afternoon, his home will be the first World Cup match at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.