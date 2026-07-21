Construction crews, pet owners urged to take extra precautions during dangerous North Texas heat

With extreme heat continuing to grip North Texas, many people are taking extra precautions, especially those who spend their days working outside.

For East Dallas construction workers, the job doesn't stop when the temperature climbs. They've been on-site for the past 10 days, and while they're used to the summer heat, they say it doesn't make it easier.

"It's unbearable," said construction worker Guillermo Medrano. "Water alone doesn't take away your thirst, so sometimes we'll take an electrolyte drink or water with lime and salt. We have to cover our whole body from the sun… with sombreros, hats, long sleeves."

The Dallas Builders Association, which works with many construction sites across the metroplex, says it regularly shares heat safety guidance with crews.

"When we're dealing with severe weather events to how to take care of yourselves in that instance," said Alan Hoffman, an executive board member with the Dallas Builders' Association. "The workers don't want to stop necessarily because of heat; they are going to do what it takes to get the work done."

Hoffman said some construction crews adjust their schedules, starting earlier in the morning or wrapping up before the hottest part of the day.

He said other crews build in more water breaks to help reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

"It's an outdoor sport," Hoffman said. "You get a little acclimated. It can sneak up on you; you just need to take care of yourself and make sure you stay hydrated."

Over at Dallas Animal Services, Tuesday staff added additional fans and air conditioning units to make sure animals are staying cool. Julie Silva, a department spokesperson, said during days of excessive heat warnings, it's important to keep animals hydrated and indoors, if possible.

Heat affects animals, too

Just like people, dogs and cats can suffer from heat stroke as well. Silva said warning signs of a heat stroke include excessive panting, drooling, acting lethargic and vomiting. She said if owners notice any of those symptoms in their pets, they should contact their vet immediately.

"Make sure they have plenty of water, make sure they're not doing something you wouldn't do," said Silva. "If you wouldn't walk on a hot sidewalk, they shouldn't be walking on a hot sidewalk; if you wouldn't sit in a car with 100-degree heat, they shouldn't be sitting in a car."

With this heat wave expected to continue through the week, experts said it's critical to recognize the warning signs of heat illness before it becomes life-threatening.

"I think the most important thing is if you're feeling that, and then you stop sweating, and you start feeling lightheaded, that's a sign you might be having a heat stroke. If it's a dangerous condition, be sure you call 911 immediately," said David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "So, watch out for the sweat. If you ever stop sweating when you should be sweating, that could be a sign of an emergency."