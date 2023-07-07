2 suspects arrested in connection to Como neighborhood mass shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the mass shooting that occurred on July 3 in the Como neighborhood in Fort Worth, authorities say.

Christopher Redic, 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, both of Fort Worth, were arrested Friday. Both men have been charged with murder.

"Earlier this week Fort Worth suffered a heartbreaking tragedy," said Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes. "And it happened in one of the most beloved and historic neighborhoods in Fort Worth."

Around 11:45 p.m. July 3 police were dispatched to a house in the 3400 block of Horne St. in reference to a shooting.

The suspects reportedly started firing into a crowd of hundreds of people before they fled the scene. Three victims died and eight victims have been hospitalized in unknown conditions.

Cynthia Santos, 22, Gabriella Navarrete, 18, and Paul Willis, 18, are identified as the three victims who were fatally shot.

"Their lives were taken from them violently and senselessly," Noakes said.

The police chief said the shooting was separate from and unrelated to ComoFest, a community event that occurred earlier in the day at another location, although Redic and Williams both attended ComoFest.

"My understanding is they were there, exactly where they retrieved those weapons, I'm not sure," said Noakes. "But they had been at the event."

The Chief also said it is his understanding that "immediately prior to the shots, there was some type of altercation ... I don't know specifically who they were shooting at but there was a potential that altercation is what caused that violence to occur."

"There is so much more to live for, there is so much more value that should be placed not only on the lives of potential victims but on themselves as well," said Noakes. "It seems, unfortunately, the only conflict resolution skills some are using involve a gun ... It doesn't matter how minor the altercation may be, someone pulls out a gun, and maybe someone else pulls out a gun and it ends in death and tragedy."

Noakes said Friday that FWPD believes the shooting was gang-related and "multiple departments worked the case around the clock."

Discussions between local authorities and members of the Como community made it clear future ComoFests will be different, according to Noakes.

"Changes will be made," said Noakes. "The Como community made it clear they want to see changes too. Going forward we don't know what the event will look like ... but that "after-party" if you will - that won't look the same."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information anyone with video, or anything that could be of value to the investigation, is asked to call the FWPD Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330.

The Como community will gather for a vigil Friday at the Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 W. Weatherford St., at 7 p.m.