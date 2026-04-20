Colleyville community rushes to replace damaged graduation caps and gowns before graduation ceremony

It's a simple story: a community has an issue, the community comes together quickly and solves the issue. That's exactly what happened in Colleyville over the weekend

Like a lot of high schools, Colleyville Heritage High School has a store of donated caps and gowns they keep on hand for students who can't afford a brand-new cap and gown for graduation.

Over the summer, the school had a small leak, and the collection of graduation garb got wet. By the time they discovered it, they weren't in any condition to be used.

So the school counseling department sent up the bat signal, posted on Facebook that they needed some new caps and gowns so everyone could look good on graduation day, and the community stepped up for them. Alumni donated more than enough lightly used caps and gowns and refilled the stock completely.

School staff says they weren't surprised, though, it's just part of being part of the panther family.

"We have met every need that we were looking for, so we are fully stocked with the caps and gowns thanks to our generous community," said Ray Rodriguez, the student advocate counselor at Colleyville Heritage High School. "One of the things we can definitely lean on and count on is the support of our parents. It really makes us understand why our Panthers want their cubs to walk in their paw prints here CHHS."

It's all happening just in time; graduation season is about to begin. Colleyville Heritage High seniors will walk the stage on May 21.