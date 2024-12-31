Cold temperatures return to usher North Texas into the New Year

Seasonably cool temperatures usher North Texas into the New Year

North Texas is back to seasonal temperatures on New Year's Eve with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s behind a strong cold front.

Grab the sunglasses as you are out and about, as a bright Tuesday is ahead with lots of sunshine.

If you are headed out to a fireworks show Tuesday evening, grab the jacket and gloves because temperatures will be in the lower 40s in Dallas-Fort Worth under mostly clear skies.

After a quiet week, the next chance for rain will return on Sunday. Behind Sunday's system, much colder air arrives for the start of 2025.

There are still a lot of details that will come into better focus as the cold air gets closer, such as: How cold will it be? How long will it stay cold? Will there be any wintry precipitation?

For now, CBS News Texas meteorologists are alerting you to the drop in temperatures and it is important to stay up to date on the forecast as it will change.

In the meantime, enjoy the seasonal and quiet week. Mornings will be back in the 30s starting Jan. 1.

