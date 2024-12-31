Here's where you can watch fireworks in North Texas on New Year's Eve

Here's where to celebrate New Year's in Dallas-Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS – 2025 is almost here and there will be several Texas-sized fireworks shows throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to celebrate.

From McKinney to Fort Worth, here is a list of fireworks shows happening on Dec. 31:

Where to watch fireworks on New Year's Eve in Dallas County

Reunion Tower's New Year's Celebration – Dallas

The ninth annual New Year's celebration at Reunion Tower takes place on Dec. 31 at exactly 11:59 p.m., featuring over 5,000 pyrotechnic lights launched from the tower and an LED light display. The show can be viewed from several locations in Downtown Dallas.

Where to watch fireworks on New Year's Eve in Tarrant County

Sundance Square presents New Year's Eve Celebration – Fort Worth

Sundance Square will celebrate the New Year with its annual fireworks show featuring live music and more. Admission is free and events start at 6 p.m.

Where to watch fireworks on New Year's Eve in Collin County

NYE Celebration at Tupps Brewery – McKinney

Tupps Brewery is hosting a family-friendly event on Dec. 31 featuring food, live music and fireworks. The event is free, except for the cost of food and drinks. Click here for more information.

NYE Bash at Barn Hill Vineyards – Anna

Want to celebrate the New Year but don't want to stay up until midnight? Barn Hill Vineyards is hosting a hay bale drop and fireworks show that will take place at 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Where to watch fireworks on New Year's Eve in Denton County

New Year's Eve Bash at Grandscape – The Colony

Grandscape is ringing in the New Year with live music and a midnight fireworks show. Admission is free and open lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Music kicks off at 8 p.m.