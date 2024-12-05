Cold, rainy weekend ahead with First Alert Weather Days issued for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Temperatures are expected to hit freezing on Friday across the metroplex, putting an official end to a longer-than-usual growing season.

After the cold start, not that warm of a day. It'll be even colder than Thursday.

This weekend you are going to have to deal with the weather. Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days.

It is going to be wet and cold on Saturday. Heavy rain along with some thunder is expected across the afternoon into the evening. Plan accordingly, traveling around could be unpleasant.

Expect some showers on Friday night, nothing to change plans for, but certainly bring the rain gear if heading out to any of the playoff games or looking at Christmas decorations. Same story for Saturday morning, with scattered showers. By midday, however, rain chances increase.

You'll likely be dodging some periods of heavy rain if out and about Saturday afternoon and evening.

No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and temperatures in the 40s will make for weather you need to prepare yourself for.

Another round of heavy rain is expected on Sunday morning. The rain should move out to our east by Sunday afternoon, clearing the way for a run of dry weather for all of next week.

Careful driving around both Saturday and early Sunday.