Cold front brings chillier weather, breezy winds to North Texas on Wednesday

Wednesday morning was noticeably chillier as a strong cold front moved through North Texas overnight, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

Parts of North Texas were in the 30s just after sunrise with most spots of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the 40s.

However, behind the front is a breezy morning with winds from 15 to 20 mph. Those breezy northerly winds make temperatures feel even colder, with some parts of DFW feeling in the 30s.

The north/northwest wind continues on Wednesday under abundant sunshine. The forecasted high is 62 degrees, the coldest high temperature in the forecast since North Texas topped out at 60 degrees on March 26.

The cold air sticks around for Wednesday night as the low temperature drops into the 30s and low 40s, continuing the cool mornings.

The cold air will be short-lived as high temperatures soar back into the upper 70s.

There will be a bit more cloud cover to start next week as moisture returns ahead of a midweek cold front leading into Thanksgiving Thursday.

As of this writing, Thanksgiving looks to be dry with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

