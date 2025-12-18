Co-owner of Allen Americans hockey team arrested after gunfire, fall from Frisco home window

The co-owner of the Allen Americans, a minor league professional ice hockey team, was arrested on Tuesday after shots were fired inside his Frisco home and he fell out of the window, police said.

Just after 5:30 a.m., Frisco police responded to a welfare call in the 2400 block of Haft River Road. After they arrived, officers heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

Frisco police said they established a perimeter and several other homes were evacuated. As this happened, officers saw a window on the second floor of the house break and a person, later identified as 30-year-old Myles Jack, climb out of the window and fall to the ground.

Police arrested Myles Jack just after 7 a.m. and took him to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the fall.

La Sonjia Jack, Myles Jack's mother and team co-owner, released the following statement:

"On behalf of our family, I want to convey how seriously we take this situation. As a mother, my natural concern has always been the physical and mental well-being of my son. That said, I also want to express the same concern for our Frisco neighbors and want to thank the Frisco Police Department for their careful handling of the situation earlier this week. We understand there are questions, and we believe they deserve to be addressed carefully and with the appropriate time and consideration. We are asking for patience and understanding from the Frisco community as well as the larger sports community as this situation becomes more clear."

Frisco said police said no one else was inside the house on Haft River Road.

Myles Jack has been charged with deadly conduct — discharging a firearm and discharge of firearm in certain municipalities.

The Allen Americans announced Myles Jack as the new owner in October 2023 after he retired from the NFL. In purchasing the team, the Jacks became the first Black majority owners of a pro hockey franchise, the team said.