Clear, sunny Friday ushers in beautiful weekend weather for North Texas

Friday started a little chilly, with wind chills in the upper 30s, but North Texas is expected to reach the mid-60s this afternoon.

Any lingering morning clouds will clear around midday, giving way to plenty of sunshine.

CBS News Texas

Saturday morning starts off in the upper 30s, but temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees thanks to breezy southerly winds and ample sunshine.

The beautiful weekend weather will be perfect for the Dallas Open, which kicks off on Saturday.

North Texas cranks up the heat even more on Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.

It's a good time to get the car washed, with dry conditions for the next several days.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 70s.

A front tries to move into North Texas from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Right now, the forecast is looking dry with just in an increase in cloud cover, but a stray shower to the southeast can't be ruled out.

A stronger front will arrive Thursday into Friday, helping drop temperatures closer to seasonal averages by next weekend.

