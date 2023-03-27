Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt arrested in relation to Collin County protest

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A civil rights lawyer and former Texas attorney general candidate was arrested in Collin County on Sunday afternoon in relation to a protest, sources told CBS News Texas' J.D. Miles.

Lee Merritt was charged with obstructing a roadway and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Others participating in the protest may have been arrested as well.

Merritt is a prominent Dallas attorney who has represented several families of Black people killed by police, including Atatiana Jefferson and Darius Tarver. He gained prominence on the national stage while advocating for Botham Jean and other victims of police violence.

He also represented the family of Marvin Scott, who died in police custody at the Collin County Jail. Scott's family said he was having a mental health crisis at that time.

In 2020, Merritt announced he was running in the Democratic primary for Texas attorney general. "Texas deserves an attorney general that will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens," Merritt said in a tweet announcing his candidacy.

He finished third in the race, coming behind former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and former ACLU staff attorney Rochelle Garza. Merritt suspended his campaign and endorsed Garza, who eventually won the nomination but lost in the general election.

This is a developing story.