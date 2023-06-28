City of Coppell asks residents, businesses to use water for emergencies only

COPPELL (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The City of Coppell is requesting that residents and businesses only use water for emergency situations due to a power outage at a pump station.

The city has entered State 5 of the Water Conservation Plan due to the outage at the Village Parkway Pump Station, which was caused by a fallen power line.

To conserve water supply, city facilities and offices will not be open to the public until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has asked that If you do need to consume water, to boil before doing so or purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Crews are working to restore power to the pump station.