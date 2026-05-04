"Cigar Smoker" event to help raise funds for Fort Worth Public Library ahead of 125th anniversary

The Fort Worth Public Library is getting ready to celebrate its 125th anniversary. For nearly three decades, a specific fundraising event has become a must-attend event for movers and shakers in the city who enjoy supporting the library's mission.

CBS News Texas is a proud supporter of The Cigar Smoker fundraiser, taking place May 6 at the Fort Worth Club. CBS News Texas anchor Ken Molestina will serve as the event's emcee.

The Cigar Smoker, now in its 29th year, has raised over $4 million in its nearly 30-year run.

"They've been able to fund special projects. They have funded purchases of equipment such as the 3-D printers we have across all the libraries, and other programs," Linda Barrett, the manager of the Fort Worth History Center and the city's archivist, said.

The library's roots date back to 1892, when literary pioneer and civic leader Jennie Scheuber organized a group of women to establish a library association and to raise money for it.

Then, a few years later, they received a massive donation from the richest man in the world at the time – Andrew Carnegie of New York. He donated $50,000 to build Fort Worth's first library.

Scheuber and her team continued seeking funds for the upkeep of the library, and it was said they would go around town asking anyone to donate what they could or "the price of a good cigar".

That quote, "the price of a good cigar", is what birthed the idea of the modern-day Cigar Smoker event.

Barrett said the event, usually held in early May of every year, has become the hot ticket in town.

She added, "It's people that enjoy cigars, maybe having some whiskey, but it's also people that want to support the library and want to see it grow in their community."

If you would like to donate or participate in this year's silent auction, visit here.