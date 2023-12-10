Watch CBS News
Chilly Sunday with sunny skies

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - We warned you...it's a chilly Sunday morning! Wind chills are in the 20's area-wide, and it'll take a while for things to warm up.

We've got plenty of sunshine for our marathoners this morning, but even by 10AM those feels-like temps will still be in the 30s.

This afternoon, highs should warm into the mid 50s for most under sunny skies. It's slightly below normal for this time of year, but it should still shape up to be an enjoyable Sunday.

Afternoon temps jump back into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and southerly winds across North Texas. By midweek, clouds increase ahead of our next weather-maker.

Rain chances drop slightly for Thursday night and Friday. Models this morning had the upper low tracking a little farther south and away from North Texas, which would drop our rain chances. It's just a trend we're seeing but it'll likely change as we get closer to the end of the work week. For now, rain coverage is at 40%. But with more clouds and the chance for some wet weather, temperatures will be cooler Thursday and Friday afternoons.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 8:30 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

