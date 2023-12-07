Chilly start to a warm and breezy Thursday

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking warm, breezy weather, but by the weekend, big changes will move in.

As we move through your Thursday, hold on to your hats! Gusty winds at 35 mph will boost our high temperatures to near 70 by the afternoon. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Tonight, lows will be in the upper 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

On Friday, even warmer weather is expected, due in part to gusty south winds. Winds will gust to 30-35 mph, giving way to highs in the upper 70s. Our record high temperature is 80 degrees set back in 1977. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

Then, brace yourself for changes this weekend with a cold front.

Your weekend will not be a washout! However, parts of North Texas will see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

While a few showers are possible late Friday night for our northeast communities in North Texas toward the Red River, Saturday will bring some of us a slightly better chance of wet weather.

As the cold front pushes in, areas east of I-35 and I-35E will have the best chance of seeing a few isolated showers and storms. Areas in East Texas, Houston, Louisiana and Arkansas need to be on alert. Some storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. We'll watch the forecast closely for you.

Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday. Temperatures may drop a bit into the 50s by Saturday afternoon with the front to our east.

Then, by Sunday morning, for the BMW Dallas Marathon, brace yourself even more. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s at race start Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid 50s. We'll see sunny skies.