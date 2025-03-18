Child shot in car outside North Texas hospital; Greenville police investigating

Greenville police are investigating after a child was shot in a parked car outside Hunt County Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the hospital, located at 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard, around 4:07 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was being treated for a gunshot wound, the Greenville Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities determined that the child was injured inside a vehicle in the hospital's parking lot. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said no suspects are at large.

The Greenville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.