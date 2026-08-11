Child critically injured in Dallas crash caused by fleeing suspect, police say

A child is critically injured after a fleeing suspect caused a crash with another vehicle in Dallas on Tuesday evening, police said.

Dallas police said the suspect was fleeing from a home in the 10300 block of Elam Road, where he was "involved in a disturbance," when he crashed in the intersection of North Masters Drive and Elam Road.

Officers responded to the area at approximately 4:43 p.m. to an assist officer call.

Dallas PD said the circumstances surrounding the original disturbance are still under investigation and the suspect's name and charges will be released after he is booked into jail. They did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash, nor has the suspect been identified.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as soon as they become available.