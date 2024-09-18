Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicken and alligator parts spill closes North Texas freeway

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

BALCH SPRINGS — A truck spilled chicken and alligator parts Wednesday evening closing a portion of I-635 towards I-20 westbound, TxDOT said.

TxDOT said a truck lost part of its load of chicken and alligator parts on I-635 towards I-20 westbound before the 175 ramp. Balch Springs police said three lanes will be closed for several hours "due to debris in the roadway."

A hazardous materials crew has been called out to help clean up the mess, TxDOT said.  

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.