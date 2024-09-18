Chicken and alligator parts spill closes North Texas freeway

BALCH SPRINGS — A truck spilled chicken and alligator parts Wednesday evening closing a portion of I-635 towards I-20 westbound, TxDOT said.

TxDOT said a truck lost part of its load of chicken and alligator parts on I-635 towards I-20 westbound before the 175 ramp. Balch Springs police said three lanes will be closed for several hours "due to debris in the roadway."

A hazardous materials crew has been called out to help clean up the mess, TxDOT said.