Watch CBS News
Local News

Check out some sweet treats at the Dallas Chocolate Festival

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Where's Brittany? At the Dallas Chocolate Festival
Where's Brittany? At the Dallas Chocolate Festival 05:06

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Chocolate Festival runs all weekend long and has fun for the kids and adults! 

There are interactive chocolate experiences taught by experts, including making your own chocolate bar. You can also take a class on tea and chocolate pairing, coffee and chocolate pairing, as well as whiskey and chocolate pairing. 

Here's how chocolate is made 02:23

The festival is being held on the second floor of the Fashion Industry Gallery in Dallas, otherwise known as FIG. Of course, you can sample several different types of chocolate while you're there. The festival started in 2009. Founder Sander Wolf says he started it as a way to share delicious local chocolate with North Texas and highlight the work that goes into making the sweet treats.

Where's Brittany? Chatting with exhibitors at the Dallas Chocolate Festival 03:19

You can purchase tickets on the festival's website. Saturday prices are $15 for children up to 12 years old and $40 for adults. Sunday prices are $10 for children up to 12 years old and $30 for adults. There are also additional experiences you can add on.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 10:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.