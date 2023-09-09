Check out some sweet treats at the Dallas Chocolate Festival

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Chocolate Festival runs all weekend long and has fun for the kids and adults!

There are interactive chocolate experiences taught by experts, including making your own chocolate bar. You can also take a class on tea and chocolate pairing, coffee and chocolate pairing, as well as whiskey and chocolate pairing.

The festival is being held on the second floor of the Fashion Industry Gallery in Dallas, otherwise known as FIG. Of course, you can sample several different types of chocolate while you're there. The festival started in 2009. Founder Sander Wolf says he started it as a way to share delicious local chocolate with North Texas and highlight the work that goes into making the sweet treats.

You can purchase tickets on the festival's website. Saturday prices are $15 for children up to 12 years old and $40 for adults. Sunday prices are $10 for children up to 12 years old and $30 for adults. There are also additional experiences you can add on.