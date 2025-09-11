North Texas family of man briefly detained in Charlie Kirk assassination pleads for online calm

The family of a young man briefly taken into custody in Utah after the murder of Charlie Kirk is asking people to stop spreading rumors about him online.

Zach Qureshi, 25, went to high school in North Texas and was in the crowd when the shot rang out that killed Kirk.

He was detained in the moments after the shooting, interrogated, and released a short time later. Law enforcement said there was no evidence linking him to the crime.

Family says they've been doxed

His mother, Juliette Qureshi, said the family has been doxed, with their address shared across multiple social media platforms.

At the family's request, CBS News Texas is not identifying their location. The family said they are grateful to two local police agencies for helping watch out for them.

"We appreciate and support our law enforcement, but just want this to go away," she said.

Zach Qureshi, 25 Family of Zach Qureshi

Background on Zach Qureshi

Zach graduated from high school in North Texas, is recently engaged, and earned his MBA.

Although he attended high school in Texas, he did not grow up in the state. He was born in Kentucky, moved to Utah shortly after birth, lived in the Washington, D.C., area for 10 years, and then relocated to North Texas.

Full statement from the family

"Zach Qureshi, 25, a newly-engaged MBA student, had gone to see Charlie Kirk and was standing about 25 feet away when Kirk was shot and later interviewed by the FBI.

"He'd attended a Turning Point event before and was there to hear Charlie speak. He was devastated for his family. He didn't have anything to tell the FBI that everyone there on the ground didn't also see."