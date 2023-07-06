Chances of rain, storms Thursday ahead of hotter weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There's a chance of storms Thursday, just ahead of hotter weather this weekend into next week.

As we move through Thursday, expect a few scattered showers and storms due, in part, to a cold front that's just north of our viewing area.

You won't see wet weather everywhere Thursday, but storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The chance for rain is 30%. Communities east of the Metroplex will have a slightly higher threat for storms.

Otherwise, there will be a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and high temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Thursday evening, there will be partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

On Friday, there will be mostly sunny skies in the area. It will be hot with highs in the upper 90s.

And this weekend, we're expecting even hotter weather. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

While most of the Metroplex will see sunny skies this weekend, an approaching cold front from Oklahoma could produce some showers toward the Red River on both Saturday and Sunday. A few storms are also possible in that region, so keep that in mind.

By Sunday, a couple of showers and storms could drop toward the Metroplex. Right now, the chance for rain is 20%.

