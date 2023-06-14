Concrete pump truck burns, front cab explodes in Richardson

RICHARDSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A concrete pump truck caught fire in Richardson, the front cab exploding while Chopper 11 was flying overhead.

The truck operator wasn't injured, police said.

CBS News Texas

It happened at the intersection of Collins and Glenview when the truck hit some high powered lines. A plume of thick, black smoke was visible as the fire engulfed the big rig.

Firefighters eventually put out the blaze after the power lines gave way.