Celina welcomes growth amid new Rainwater Crossing project

CELINA (CBSNewsTexas.com) - New homes are popping up all over North Texas, especially in rapidly growing Collin County.

One example of that is in the town of Celina, just north of Prosper.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the year 2000, Celina had a population of just over 3,000 and in the year 2021, the population ballooned to nearly 24,000 and growing.

In August, the Celina city council approved a new project called Rainwater Crossing which keeps the momentum growing in the town.

According to the city, the project will be about 641 acres in the northeast part of town and includes:

1,300 multifamily homes

20 acres of commercial property

300 rental tiny homes

open space for parks and trails

proposed school site



During the council meeting, some brought up concerns over traffic as many of the surrounding roads are small, however the city has plans to widen several roads around town to keep up with population growth.

New residents tell CBS News Texas they are happy to call Celina home.

"We moved up here a couple months ago and we just love the growth and love that it's a big city or turning into a big city but it still has that small town feel and it's where we wanted to raise our kids," said new resident Lauren Dufour.

The town features several new businesses as well, like Terramania located in the Celina's historic town square. Owner Andrew Miller told CBS News Texas they operated in pop-ups and at festivals but wanted a brick and mortar store and thought that Celina would be the perfect location.

"It's good for a home décor business," he said. "We're excited about it. We really are. The growth of Celina and areas around it, whether they are coming from other parts of country or just here locally where, 'Hey I want a little more space.' 'I want to get out, maybe still see some longhorns. You know, Celina's got it."

The Rainwater Crossing project is expected to be complete throughout the next several years.