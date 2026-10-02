North Texas student accused of taking pictures of classmates in a high school locker room

A North Texas high school student faces six felony charges for allegedly taking pictures of other students in a Celina High School locker room.

The Celina Police Department said in an advisory to the community that the now-former Celina ISD student allegedly took the pictures during the 2025-26 school year. The suspect is a juvenile and will not be identified, police said.

Celina PD said the suspect was "taken into custody for allegedly obtaining pornographic images of children online," but did not provide any further details.

During their investigation, detectives found four images on the suspect's phone involving a total of six other students. Investigators determined that the suspect had taken the pictures in a Celina High School locker room, police said, resulting in six charges of invasive visual recording.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect faces any charges for allegedly obtaining or possessing child porn.

Police said Celina ISD has been fully cooperative throughout the investigation.

"At this time, the investigation has identified no evidence that additional individuals were involved in this criminal activity, including past or present Celina ISD personnel," Celina police said. It was an apparent reference to the case of Caleb Elliott, a former Celina ISD teacher and football coach who faces state and federal charges for allegedly secretly recording boys in the Moore Middle School locker room.

The department said it will not reveal any more information about the case in order "to protect those involved."