Driver arrested in Celina hit‑and‑run that killed motorcyclist, police say

Police tracked down and arrested a driver who fled after a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon in Celina, authorities said.

Mario Aguilar, 68, faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and failure to stop and render aid after the crash, which occurred about 2 p.m. in the 15500 block of FM 428 near Creekview Meadows Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the motorcycle rider unconscious and unresponsive, and witnesses reported that the driver of a black Dodge 3500 dually left without stopping or providing aid, police said.

"The Celina Police Department extends its heartfelt sympathy and prayers to the family and friends that were impacted by this tragic incident," the department said in a news release.

