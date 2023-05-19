Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month: A place of our own
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – CBS News Texas proudly celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! We recently spent time with our Filipino community in North Texas.
There's a grassroots effort to raise awareness, and money, to help fund a civic center for the community.
Photojournalist Sammy Turpin introduces us to the team behind the mission to carve out a place of their own. For more information on PACE, or Pilipino American Community Endeavors, and their next Lone Star Palengke, Filipino for market, click here.
