Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month: A place of our own

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – CBS News Texas proudly celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! We recently spent time with our Filipino community in North Texas. 

There's a grassroots effort to raise awareness, and money, to help fund a civic center for the community.

Photojournalist Sammy Turpin introduces us to the team behind the mission to carve out a place of their own. For more information on PACE, or Pilipino American Community Endeavors, and their next Lone Star Palengke, Filipino for market, click here.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 5:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

