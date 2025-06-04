Celebrated Christian musical "The Promise" seeks new venue after nearly 40 years in Glen Rose

The Promise, a celebrated Christian musical that has called Glen Rose home for nearly 40 years, is now searching for a new venue after negotiations with the new owners of the Texas Amphitheatre fell through.

The production, which includes a cast and crew of more than 150 people, is a large-scale theatrical retelling of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Fall 2025 season in question

The Promise in Glen Rose

Josh Lee, the production's executive director, said the immediate goal is to secure a location for the fall season "if at all possible."

"That would probably need to be at an existing facility somewhere between Glen Rose and Fort Worth that would have the availability and size to handle a version of our show," Lee told CBS News Texas. "Beyond that, a long-term plan will depend on what partners we can find and where we could set up a permanent home with a sustainable future."

Weatherford and Granbury considered

Lee said initial conversations have included contacts in the Weatherford and Granbury areas, but emphasized that "any feasible options" are currently being considered.

According to Lee, The Promise will no longer be performed at the Texas Amphitheatre after fall 2025, following the inability to reach an agreement with AJ Real Estate Investments and Glen Rose Entertainment.

Unique outdoor stage features

The Texas Amphitheatre features a 4,000-square-foot tri-level stage, 40-foot walls, and a 45,000-gallon waterway separating the stage from the audience.

The spring production of The Promise of Passover was performed under a brief lease extension, Lee said.

While based in Glen Rose, The Promise has also been performed internationally in cities such as Moscow and Seoul.

Faith remains central to mission

Wishing AJ Real Estate Investments and Glen Rose Entertainment the best, the production said: "Leadership remains confident that God's hand is still on this ministry and moves forward in faith, trusting His plan."