"We can't wait on the legislature": Cedar Hill voters approve pay hike for teachers

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Voters in Cedar Hill aren't waiting on Texas lawmakers to help them retain their teachers. Voters this week overwhelmingly approved a tax rate hike that will give teachers and support staff a mid-year stipend and more.

"It is a tremendous victory for us," says Gayle Sims, President of the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees. "We've tried and we've tried and we've tried and the community has told us 'No'. This time, 67% of those voters said 'Yes—let's do this. Let's get it done for our teachers and for our students'."

It's been more than a decade since Cedar Hill voters agreed to raise taxes in support of public schools, whether for athletics, academics or to fix the aging infrastructure. And while those needs will still need to be addressed at some point, advocates say for now, it's enough that they've been given more tools to attract and retain quality teachers.

"We can't wait on the legislature!" adds Sims. "We have to move ahead. We have to move forward to be sure we are keeping our teachers and that we are paying them and that we are showing them just how important it is for our students, and for our district as a whole."

Sims says the district has tapped reserve funds in recent years to give teachers a pay raise, but Cedar Hill still had the lowest starting teacher salary in the area. According to the district, more than half of their teachers—53%—leave the district within two years with the number one reason being pay.

"They can drive across the bridge," admits Sims, "and make so much more."

Now those teachers will earn more in Cedar Hill. Approval of the VATRE (Voter Approved Tax Rate Election), will earn teachers a $2,500 stipend in January. Support staff will get a $1,000 bonus. And all staff can expect at least a 5% pay hike for the next school year. And school leaders know that the community is expecting results to follow those extra resources.

"The number one thing has always been academics," says Sims of her conversations in the community. "You need to raise those scores. And you need qualified, certified teachers to be able to do that and that's what this VATRE was all about.

Sims says she is grateful for the city and community support to help educate and rally voters, including the all volunteer 'All Pro Dads'.

"If they ask for an extra tax increase so our schools can be equipped, if that's what it takes... I'm willing to do that," says John Mays, President of the Cedar Hill 'All Pro Dads' group.

Mays has been vocal in his support for a tax hike to pay for the legislature mandated armed security on school campuses and for those teacher raises. He says he and his wife have raised their sons in the Cedar Hill community, they're products of the school system and they feel that it is important to continue to give back.

"I know when this district was at one time one of the stellar districts in this area. But we had fallen behind because we weren't competitive. Our schools needed repair, we needed newer technology in our classrooms. So this was important to us," shares Mays. "When we have strong schools, we have a stronger community... and I hope people will connect the two."