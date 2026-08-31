Knife-wielding bank robbery suspect shot, killed by customer at Chase Bank, Cedar Hill police say

An armed bank robbery suspect has died after being shot by a customer inside the business Monday morning, the Cedar Hill Police Department says.

Cedar Hill Police said at about 9:04 a.m., officers were called to a robbery in progress at a Chase Bank in the 200 block of North HWY 67 Service Road.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money from employees. During the incident, a customer, who was armed with a firearm, fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

Police said the suspect ran from the bank and was found nearby by officers, who immediately began life-saving measures. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the customer who shot the suspect stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police haven't said if the customer faces any charges.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing as police review evidence, including surveillance videos.

Cedar Police said the Dallas FBI was notified and responded to the scene.