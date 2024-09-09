Breaking down the 'Boys: Prescott's payday, defense shines in Week 1 win

DALLAS – Dak Prescott stole the headlines. The Cowboys' defense and special teams stole the show.

Just hours after Prescott signed a record-breaking 4-year, $240 million contract extension, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Cleveland Browns in the "Dawg Pound," winning 33-17 behind an impressive debut under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

The Dallas defense sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson six times, picked off two of his passes, and allowed just 54 yards and one first down in the first half as the Cowboys built a 20-3 halftime lead.

Kavontae Turpin's 60-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third, the first of his career, stretched the lead to 24 points and Dallas didn't sweat from there.

The Cowboys moved to 1-0 on the season with the 33-17 victory.

The $240 million man

"I think it says a lot if it is or it isn't." - Dak Prescott on his deal getting done before the season starts (08/29/24)

After trading words in public and figures in private over the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott beat the buzzer hours before the start of the 2024 season. The Cowboys and Prescott agreed to a record-breaking 4-year, $240 million contract extension, tying Dak to Dallas for the next five seasons. The new deal broke NFL records for the highest annual value ($60M), guaranteed money ($231M), and largest signing bonus ($80M).

"What it means is a big commitment to the next five years, to our future if you will. There's a lot of me that thinks I know Dak is our quarterback for the rest of my time," said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. "The bottom line is it's well deserved. What really counts is the next five years. I'm excited about them with Dak as our quarterback."

"I hope after today we're done talking about it and my pockets," said quarterback Dak Prescott "(I hope) We can move forward and focus on this team and the success that we plan to have and what we're working toward."

Linebackers lead the way

All-Pro linebacker Micah "the Lion" Parsons led a hungry and feisty Cowboys defense as it chased Watson all over the field, bringing him down a total of six times. Parsons, who has finished top three in Defensive MVP voting every year of his career, started off his 2024 campaign with four tackles, a sack, and a tipped pass that led to an interception.

"I feel like I played well. I didn't play bad, I didn't play terrible but to my standard and to where I wanna be – I don't think I played the best," said Parsons. "I gotta finish those plays, I gotta keep being impactful and just keep bringing everyone along with me."

Perhaps it's no surprise linebacker Eric Kendricks was one of the top performers against the Browns. The new Cowboy, and former leader of Zimmer's defense in Minnesota, collected nine tackles, two sacks and an interception. Kendricks became just the third Cowboy, and first since 1985, to record two sacks and an interception in the same game.

His counterpart, Demarvion Overshown, shined in his first career regular season game after he tore his ACL in the preseason of his rookie year. Overshown led the team in tackles with 11, including a sack, as he showed flashes of what made him a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

No lethargy from CeeDee Lamb

After missing the entire offseason and training camp while in a contract holdout, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb got his first live action with the team in eight months and didn't disappoint. The NFL's second-highest paid receiver led Dallas with five receptions for 61 yards and also finished third in rushing with 25 yards on three carries.

"(There's) a lot more to come. It's going to get better throughout the season," said Lamb. "It's a great start."

Up next

New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0)

12 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15