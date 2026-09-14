CBS Texas, Texas Monthly want to see your backyard BBQ setup. You could win tickets to BBQ Homecoming.

CBS Texas and Texas Monthly are giving backyard barbecue enthusiasts a chance to show off their home setups and win tickets to BBQ Homecoming 2026 in Grand Prairie.

Two winners will each receive a pair of tickets to BBQ Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 19, where some of Texas' top pitmasters will come together for an evening celebrating barbecue, smoke and flavor.

To enter the contest, participants need to submit a photo or video showcasing their home barbecue setup. BBQ experts will judge the entries based on usability and creativity.

Each winner will receive two tickets to BBQ Homecoming, a free month of Texas Monthly and a CBS Texas prize bag. Each prize package is valued at more than $200.

The contest gives home pitmasters a chance to put their backyard barbecue setups to the test, and potentially earn a spot at one of the state's barbecue events.