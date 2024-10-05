CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 5 predictions: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

DALLAS – The Cowboys have a Week 5 matchup in the Steel City, the hometown of Dallas' Head Coach, Mike McCarthy. The pressure remains on McCarthy and the rest of the coaching staff, who have no guaranteed job for the season ahead. The Cowboys showed glimpses of greatness against the Giants, but they are the team that is last in the NFC East.

Here are the CBS Sports Texas sports team predictions:

George Teague

This matchup is a fascinating clash of styles that underscores both teams' strengths and weaknesses. Justin Fields' mobility is a game-changer; he has the potential to exploit any vulnerabilities in the Cowboys' defense, especially since Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are banged up. Fields can turn broken plays into big gains, which could put immense pressure on Dallas.

A critical factor to watch will be the Steelers' running game. Najee Harris has had a tough season, but if he can find some rhythm, it will not only bolster their ground attack but also open opportunities in the play-action passing game for Fields. The home crowd in Pittsburgh will be a significant factor, too. If the Cowboys can't establish a solid ground game early, the pressure will mount, and we could see the momentum shift dramatically in favor of the Steelers.

Steelers 20, Cowboys 17

Bill Jones

For the 3rd time in his head coaching career, Mike McCarthy ventures back to his hometown of Pittsburgh, hoping this time he will finally have a victorious Homecoming against the Steelers. McCarthy did win the most important game he's ever coached against Pittsburgh, a 31-25 win in Super Bowl 45 in Arlington.

However, he is 0-4 in his other meetings with the Steelers. It should be noted that in three of those losses, he started backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert, Brett Hundley, and Matt Flynn. Every matchup has been decided by 7 points or less, but Ben Roethlisberger won all 4 meetings. This time, McCarthy likely has the advantage at quarterback with Dak Prescott vs. Justin Fields. However, since he doesn't have Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Brandin Cooks, and since Mike Tomlin does have T. J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Patrick Queen, and Minkah Fitzpatrick on defense, the Steelers win a Sunday night slugfest.

Steelers 19, Cowboys 16

Isaiah Stanback

The Dallas Cowboys will have a tough test versus the momentum-heavy Steelers. The No. 2 rush defense versus bottom of the league offensive rushing game. Steelers also have an athletic quarterback who's growing in confidence versus s a defense without their top 2 pass rushers. I'm taking the Steelers this week.

Steelers 27, Cowboys 13

Jett Beachum

After getting back to .500, the Cowboys travel to Pittsburgh to renew a longstanding NFL rivalry. With no Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence along the line of scrimmage, it'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys can corral a relatively average offense led by QB Justin Fields.

After giving up 10 or less point in their first three games, the Steelers gave up 27 to the Colts last week. Still, Pittsburgh sports a top five defense in terms of yards and points, led by TJ Watt, who will pose a problem for the Cowboys offensive tackles. This game likely comes down to the wire and I think we see Dak Prescott really put the team on his back and look like the MVP runner-up we saw last year.

Cowboys 23, Steelers 20

Briana Aldridge

From the responses at practice, the old rivalry seemed to mean more to the fans and perhaps the coaches. This team is simply trying to avoid another loss before facing an electric Detroit team and entering the bye week. There is no doubt Dak Prescott is the better quarterback, but Dallas' offense has yet to click for four full quarters, four games into the season.

With the rain looking to be a factor in an already black-and-gold environment, this game might be decided on the ground, and the Cowboys still need to prove they can do that. I believe the Cowboy's injuries are the main reason the Steelers will come out to a faster start that Dallas won't be able to come back from.

Steelers 28, Cowboys 20