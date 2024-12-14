CBS Sports Texas team split 3-1 on Dallas Cowboys' chances against Carolina Panthers

As gut-punching as Monday night's loss was for the Cowboys, the team hits the road to face the Carolina Panthers. Similar to the Cowboys, the Panthers are coming off a close game that came down to a last second play that didn't end in their favor.

Hard to believe, but Dallas' defense lost another piece in DeMarvion Overshown. On Friday, cornerback Trevon Diggs was also officially ruled out.

Still, the show must go on — here are the Cowboys Game Day Crew's Week 15 predictions.

George Teague

This is definitely not the biggest game of the week. Both teams are essentially out of playoff contention, but Carolina is playing better. Bryce Young has shown significant improvement since his benching. The Panthers have stepped up to the competition, and Young is arguably having the best three-to-four-game stretch of his career.

Dallas, on the other hand, is struggling. After losing to the Bengals on Monday Night Football, they now face a short week. One of the Cowboys' last two wins came against a Giants team led by Drew Lock. Cooper Rush has not been as effective as hoped, averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt while struggling with deep throws and accuracy.

Carolina has faced tough competition lately - the Eagles, Buccaneers, and Chiefs. This week, the Cowboys have their work cut out for them, as they'll need to beat a team that is playing better than its record suggests. The Cowboys' struggles will continue.

Cowboys 16, Panthers 20

Bill Jones

This is a Homecoming Game for Rico Dowdle, and the Cowboys running back is poised to have a 3rd straight 100-yard game against a Panthers rush defense that ranks dead last in the league. Nine years ago, Dowdle was moved to QB during his senior season at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, NC, where he combined for 3,979 rushing and passing yards and 63 TDs in 13 games. That's nearly 5 TDs per game! Expect a couple more Sunday as the Cowboys win a squeaker, 24-23.

Cowboys 24, Panthers 23

Isaiah Stanback

Another Panther vs Cowboys matchup: the only difference is this year, we don't anticipate there being a Ring of Honor Announcement. The Panthers may have lost three straight, but they're playing much better and have lost to the 2X defending champs, who are arguably the NFC favorite and a good Bucs team. The Cowboys will need to buckle up to walk away the victory in this matchup. At the end of the day, Mike McCarthy's offense finally will hit on all cylinders and win.

Cowboys 34, Panthers 21

Briana Aldridge

It's the battle of two struggling team's, however luckily for the Cowboys they play on the road the place they've found the most success this season. It was an ugly loss for the Cowboys last time they took the field, not the score but in the way they lost. To add insult to injury the Panthers are the favorite to win this game, the first time Carolina has been the favorite in two years.

Overall, the biggest difference Mike Zimmer wont have DeMarvion Overshown leaving a big task for rookie linebacker Marist Liufau. Although the Panthers are playing to a higher standard than the beginning of the season I think the Cowboys take their fustrations out on a Panther's defensive line that doesn't bring a lot of pressure.

Cowboys will see another 100-plus rushing yard performance and find a way to win.

Cowboys 30, Panthers 27