Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to get season-ending surgery, Jerry Jones says

Another Dallas Cowboy is getting season-ending surgery.

DeMarvion Overshown suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was helped off the field and visibly in pain.

According to Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the sophomore linebacker will have surgery on his right knee and will get an MRI on Tuesday.

DeMarvion Overshown #13 of the Dallas Cowboys is looked over on the field after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 09, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Getty Images

On his radio show Tuesday morning, Jones said it is unclear when Overshown would return from rehabbing his knee.

"I just can't tell you how bad I feel for him because he's just been through that mental and physical rehab on his other knee and to have him turn around and do it again, it's the toughest time for a player," Jones said.

The injury comes in the first game for the Cowboys since a 27-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, which was highlighted by Overshown's 23-yard interception return for a touchdown.

"The bottom line is that it's really sad that he's having this surgery, sad for him and the team," Jones said.

Overshown was second on the team in sacks to pass-rushing star Micah Parsons going into the Cincinnati game. The former Texas standout had five to Parsons' 6 1/2.

Overshown was a third-round pick for the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive lineman Zack Martin were also sidelined for the rest of the 2024-2025 season due to injuries.