Get out of bed with a little help from our CBS News Texas wake-up messages
The CBS News Texas Mornings team has a new way to help you start your day. Instead of waking up to the same old alarm, try one of our custom CBS News Texas wake-up messages.
First, choose your favorite wake-up message, then follow the instructions below to set it as a custom alarm on your iPhone or Android device.
Listen to our wake-up messages here.
CBS News Texas wake-up messages
Michael Autovino: Need a little extra motivation? Michael's wake-up message encourages you to get up, grab some coffee, and conquer the day.
Carmen Blackwell: Carmen gets straight to the point, helping you get out of bed without hitting the snooze button.
Madison Sawyer: Madison reminds you that if you sleep much longer, you'll miss CBS News Texas Mornings.
How to set a custom alarm on your device
Android instructions:
- Download your favorite wake-up message.
- Open the Clock app on your phone.
- Tap the Alarm tab.
- Tap the + button to create a new alarm, or select an existing alarm to edit it.
- Tap the Alarm sound option.
- Select Ringtone.
- Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner.
- Select Folders, then open Downloads.
- Choose the wake-up message you downloaded.
- Tap Done to save your selection.
iPhone instructions: