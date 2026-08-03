Get out of bed with a little help from our CBS News Texas wake-up messages

The CBS News Texas Mornings team has a new way to help you start your day. Instead of waking up to the same old alarm, try one of our custom CBS News Texas wake-up messages.

First, choose your favorite wake-up message, then follow the instructions below to set it as a custom alarm on your iPhone or Android device.

Listen to our wake-up messages here.

CBS News Texas wake-up messages

Michael Autovino: Need a little extra motivation? Michael's wake-up message encourages you to get up, grab some coffee, and conquer the day.

Carmen Blackwell: Carmen gets straight to the point, helping you get out of bed without hitting the snooze button.

Madison Sawyer: Madison reminds you that if you sleep much longer, you'll miss CBS News Texas Mornings.

How to set a custom alarm on your device

Android instructions:

Download your favorite wake-up message. Open the Clock app on your phone. Tap the Alarm tab. Tap the + button to create a new alarm, or select an existing alarm to edit it. Tap the Alarm sound option. Select Ringtone. Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner. Select Folders, then open Downloads. Choose the wake-up message you downloaded. Tap Done to save your selection.

iPhone instructions: