When are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? Here's the CBS holiday programming schedule for 2023

BOSTON - CBS has released its holiday programming schedule, announcing TV air dates for Christmas classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty The Snowman" and other festive shows.

In addition to the animated favorites, there are holiday-themed primetime episodes of "The Price Is Right," concert specials and original Christmas movies.

Below is the full schedule of TV programs that will air on CBS. All times are ET/PT. Many will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Thursday, November 23, 2023

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

9 a.m.

Friday, November 24, 2023

The Greatest @HomeVideos:

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer

8 p.m.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

9 p.m.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Reindeer In Here

8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer

9 p.m.

Monday, December 4, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

Office Holiday Party

8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

College Students Home For The Holidays

9 p.m.

Thursday, December 7, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

Blind Holidate

8 p.m.

Friday, December 8, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

Holiday Heroes

8 p.m.

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas

8 p.m.

Friday, December 15, 2023

National Christmas Tree Lighting

8 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Frosty The Snowman

9 p.m.

Frosty Returns

9:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

Holidays With The Family

8 p.m.

Friday, December 22, 2023

The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays

8 p.m.

Fit For Christmas

9 p.m.

Sunday, December 24, 2023

When Christmas Was Young

9 p.m.

Monday, December 25, 2023

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

9 p.m.

Friday, December 29, 2023

Must Love Christmas

9 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2023

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

7:30 p.m.