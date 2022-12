CBS 2 Vault: Meet the family of the man who created Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Chicago copywriter Robert L. May created Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer for a children’s book given out by Montgomery Ward in 1939. In 1999, CBS 2’s Mary Ann Childers caught up with May’s daughters, Martha May and Betsy Decker, for a look back at history.